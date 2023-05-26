The votes cast by Turks abroad for Türkiye’s second round of presidential elections reached the capital Ankara early Friday.

Votes cast in European countries were brought to Türkiye by three planes after voting at diplomatic missions ended Wednesday.

All votes cast abroad will be delivered to the Overseas District Election Board at the ATO Congresium.

The votes will be counted simultaneously with the others at 5:00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Sunday after voting is completed across the country.

Polling will continue at customs gates until 5:00 p.m. local time Sunday.

According to information from the Supreme Election Council (YSK) late Thursday, 1,902,417 people voted for the second round.

Some 1,691,287 voted abroad in the May 14 elections.

The ballots abroad are brought to Türkiye via diplomatic couriers and methods determined by the YSK under maximum security measures to be kept safe in the capital Ankara.

Both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the Turkish diaspora to go to polling stations and vote for the second round.

“I ask you to exercise your democratic right by closely following the election dates in your countries,” Erdoğan wrote on Twitter last week.

Similarly, Kılıçdaroğlu said it is a “national duty” for Turkish citizens living abroad to vote in the country’s May 28 runoff.