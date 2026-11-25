A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday recalled governors of 14 provinces and appointed new ones to 41 provinces.

Governors of Kars, Sakarya, Sivas, Bolu, Kırklareli, Şırnak, Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş, Çanakkale, Burdur, Amasya, Iğdır, Giresun and Muğla were ordered to leave their posts and will now await new appointments or retire. Governors were appointed to Şanlıurfa, Kayseri, Tekirdağ, Balıkesir, Gaziantep, Mardin, Izmir, Kars, Tokat, Sakarya, Batman, Edirne, Bitlis, Sivas, Iğdır, Kütahya, Muş, Kastamonu, Bolu, Malatya, Isparta, Bartın, Çorum and Kırklareli.

Ali Hamza Pehlivan, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), was appointed as governor of Hatay, one of the worst-hit provinces during the 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye. Önder Bozkurt, governor of the easternmost province Ağrı, was appointed as the new head of the AFAD.

Ramazan Bal, a veteran police officer who served as head of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security detail for more than a decade, was appointed as governor of Karabük in northern Türkiye. The decree also replaced Murat Balcı, head of the Police Academy, with Mehmet Ilker Haktankaçmaz, a former governor who last served as chief inspector at the Interior Ministry and was in charge of public administration at Istanbul Airport.