President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Kahramanmaraş after a series of high-magnitude earthquakes shook 10 provinces, leading to thousands of deaths as well as damage to houses and infrastructure.

Erdoğan is visiting the epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, Kahramanmaraş, and will then continue to Hatay province.

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, the nation's disaster agency said Wednesday.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Türkiye is observing a seven-day national mourning after the devastating quakes.