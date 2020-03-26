President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attends the Extraordinary Virtual G-20 Summit on the global coronavirus pandemic on Thursday via videoconference call.

Erdoğan is joining the meeting from the Huber Mansion in Istanbul, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Finance and Treasury Berat Albayrak, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın are also accompaning Erdoğan.

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate videoconference meeting Monday to develop an "action plan" to respond to the outbreak, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects to trigger a global recession. A subsequent statement from the Saudi G-20 secretariat offered few details.

The leaders' summit will be complicated by an oil price war between two members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, and rising tensions between two others, the United States and China, over the origin of the virus, which has infected 481,230 people globally.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients who require hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Thursday urged G-20 nations ahead of their meeting to mobilize their resources to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus.

"The response to this pandemic must be based on cooperation and sharing of resources because national strategies will not be enough on their own," said Amnesty International, urging coordinated responses to cope with the COVID-19 crisis which has killed over 21,867 people in 182 countries and territories.

"Not only is helping the most marginalized the right thing to do, but inadequate health care in any part of the world is also a risk to us all. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has shown how connected we all are," said Netsanet Belay, research and advocacy director of the rights group.

"They (G-20 countries) have a lot of financial measures at their disposal, and they must consider them all. We will beat this virus together, for everyone, or not at all," Belay added.

Urging transparency in decision-making, Amnesty said that any measures introduced by the G-20 must guarantee access for all to preventive care and good quality and affordable treatment, including those most at risk.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged G-20 leaders on Tuesday to adopt a "wartime” plan including a stimulus package "in the trillions of dollars” for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a letter to the Group of 20 leaders that their countries accounted for 85% of the world’s gross domestic product and thus had "a direct interest and critical role to play in helping developing countries cope with the crisis.”

"Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world,” the U.N. chief said. "We must create the conditions and mobilize the resources necessary to ensure that developing countries have equal opportunities to respond to this crisis in their communities and economies.”

Guterres warned: "Anything short of this commitment would lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions affecting us all.”

Guterres, who will participate in the meeting, said a coordinated stimulus package in the trillions of dollars "would include scaling up cash transfer measures, social protection, tax abatement, fiscal stimulus, low-interest rates, access to credit, insurance, and wage support schemes.”

The secretary-general stressed that "these expansionary policies must be accompanied by a clear repudiation of protectionism.”

"I urge G-20 leaders to commit to ban tariffs, quotas or non-tariff measures and remove restrictions on cross-border trade that affect the deployment of medical equipment, medicines and other essential goods to fight the epidemic,” Guterres said.

He also encouraged countries to waive sanctions to allow for the delivery of food, health supplies, medical equipment and support against COVID-19, saying: "This is the time for solidarity, not exclusion.”