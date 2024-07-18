Turkish sources said Erdoğan conveyed his get-well-soon wishes to Trump and denounced assassination attempt the latter survived.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.