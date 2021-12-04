President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed humanitarian aid activities with the President of Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kınık and Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain in Istanbul on Friday.
Humanitarian aid activities for refugees, especially Syrians in Turkey and surrounding countries, and work carried out to make Istanbul the logistics base of the humanitarian aid world were discussed, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.
Erdoğan said the IFRC and the international community should provide more effective support to Turkey's voluntary repatriation efforts for Syrians.
Meanwhile, Kınık and Chapagain thanked Erdoğan for his humanitarian efforts and for keeping the suffering of refugees on the agenda on every platform.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.