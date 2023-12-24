President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a birthday celebration message to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Presidency announced on Sunday.

Erdoğan wished a healthy, happy life for his "dear brother" Aliyev on his 62nd birthday, the presidency said, as he extended greetings from himself and the Turkish nation.

The Turkish president said they were proud of Azerbaijan’s accomplishments and rising international reputation under the leadership of Aliyev. “Unique ties of brotherhood and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye based on the principle of ‘two states, one nation’ will continue serving as a strong foundation for our relations as it did in the past,” Erdoğan said in his message.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s relations gained momentum during the tenure of both leaders. Aliyev, who was first elected president of the Caucasus country in 2003, is expected to be reelected in upcoming general elections as he enjoys widespread public support. Building upon the legacy of his father President Heydar Aliyev, Ilham Aliyev cemented Azerbaijan’s place in the region as a significant power, especially after a victory over Armenia in invaded Azerbaijani territories.