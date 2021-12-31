President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended New Year’s greetings to Turkish soldiers stationed at various points in Turkey and across the borders on Friday.

Erdoğan spoke with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to celebrate the New Year of military staff on duty, including the navy and air forces in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The president also spoke with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu to congratulate the New Year of gendarmerie forces at the Mount Cudi base area on the border with Iraq. Soylu was in the base area visiting the families of military staff. He was accompanied by the Gendermarie Command Gen. Arif Çetin and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Şırnak Deputy Rizgin Birlik.