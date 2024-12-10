Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories are where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is violated, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday on the 76th anniversary of the declaration’s adoption at the U.N.

Commemorating Human Rights Day, Erdoğan addressed key global humanitarian crises occurring around the world in a statement published by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications on X.

"As a state and a nation, we have considered it our humanitarian duty not to remain silent against crimes against humanity in Palestine from the very beginning. We have stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters with all our means and we continue to do so," he said.

"Today, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is violated. Those who claim to be defenders of human rights remain bystanders to the atrocities in Palestine, and their inaction will be remembered as a dark stain in history," Erdoğan continued.

Discussing the situation in Syria and highlighting that the change of government could signal peace, stability and tranquility, Erdoğan said: "We will provide all necessary support for the establishment of an inclusive and comprehensive government in Syria and the efforts of our Syrian brothers and sisters to get their country back on its feet."

"It is a global obligation for all countries to protect the vested rights of humanity and to end practices that violate these rights. I emphasize once again that reviewing the rules-based international system with a more inclusive and fair approach, free from double standards, constitutes the first step toward fulfilling this global obligation," Erdoğan noted.