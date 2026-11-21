President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the Gaziosmanpaşa Courthouse in Istanbul on Saturday, saying an effective and accessible justice system was essential to maintaining public trust, social peace and the strength of the state.

The new courthouse will serve approximately 1.79 million residents across four Istanbul districts: Gaziosmanpaşa, Sultangazi, Eyüpsultan and Arnavutköy.

It brings judicial services previously spread across three separate buildings under one roof, with the government aiming to improve efficiency, reduce delays and provide better working conditions for judicial personnel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Erdoğan described justice as the foundation of strong societies and states, warning that no system could survive without it.

"What makes societies and states strong, above all, is justice. No system without justice at its center can survive," he said.

Erdoğan said the consolidation of the former Gaziosmanpaşa courthouse and its annexes was intended to make judicial services faster, more effective and more consistent with the standards expected of public institutions.

He added that judges, prosecutors, lawyers and courthouse employees needed adequate facilities and infrastructure to carry out their responsibilities without being hindered by physical shortcomings.

The newly operational complex has approximately 90,000 square meters of enclosed space and comprises 29 floors, including seven basement levels, 21 regular floors and a rooftop level.

It houses 160 prosecutors' offices, 136 judges' offices and 14 offices for presiding judges of high criminal courts. The facility also contains 113 courtrooms and two large hearing halls with a combined capacity of 360 people.

Additional facilities include parking for 317 vehicles, a health unit, shops, a post office, a bank branch and social spaces. Its public service counters and courtrooms are equipped with advanced information technology infrastructure designed to support modern judicial procedures.

Erdoğan congratulated the Justice Ministry and everyone involved in the project, expressing confidence that judicial personnel would provide services guided by a people-centered understanding of justice.

Judicial reforms and investment

The president said the government had made reducing trial times a central objective of its judicial reforms, including legislative changes, administrative measures and digital transformation initiatives.

He cited the Justice Ministry's Alo Adalet service and the closer monitoring of target deadlines for court proceedings as examples of efforts to prevent unnecessary delays.

Quoting poet Niyazi Yıldırım Gençosmanoğlu, Erdoğan emphasized that justice could not be treated as a service that might be postponed.

"Finding bread, water and food may be delayed. Finding stones for a foundation may be delayed. Finding a leader for the state may be delayed. Justice must not be delayed; it must be delivered promptly," he recited.

Erdoğan said courthouse construction and the modernization of existing facilities were important parts of ensuring timely justice. He added that judicial buildings needed adequate architectural design, technical equipment and accessibility standards to serve both employees and the public.

He said the enclosed floor space of judicial service buildings across Türkiye had increased more than tenfold, from 569,000 square meters 24 years ago to 6.19 million square meters.

Since 2002, the government has spent more than 226.83 billion Turkish liras ($5.3 billion) on 306 courthouse projects nationwide, according to Erdoğan.

He also highlighted investments in Istanbul, saying 43.49 billion liras had been allocated to judicial infrastructure in the city during the same period.

Among the projects he cited were the courthouses in Küçükçekmece, Kadıköy, Çatalca, Bakırköy, Silivri, Çağlayan and Istanbul's Anatolian side, as well as the Istanbul Regional Administrative Court and Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal.

The government has also renovated the Istanbul Forensic Medicine building, the Kartal Courthouse and the Bakırköy courthouse's social facilities. Fourteen additional facilities, including correctional institutions and juvenile education centers, have also been completed.

Construction of the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Group Presidency building is ongoing, with completion targeted for 2028, Erdoğan said.

He also announced plans for further judicial infrastructure in the city, including a new courthouse in Büyükçekmece, a 300,000-square-meter annex building near the Çağlayan Courthouse and a new courthouse of approximately 200,000 square meters in Ümraniye.

The proposed Ümraniye complex is intended to address growing caseloads at the Istanbul Anatolian Courthouse, which Erdoğan said was becoming physically inadequate.

Public trust

Despite the importance of modern facilities, Erdoğan stressed that buildings alone could not guarantee justice, placing responsibility on the people working within the judicial system.

"Modern, spacious and comfortable facilities are undoubtedly important for delivering services. But buildings gain meaning through people. It is your efforts, dedication and work that will turn this structure of glass, steel and concrete into a true palace of justice," he said.

He urged judges, prosecutors, lawyers and other public employees to treat their responsibilities as a public trust, stressing that everyone approaching a courthouse should feel confident that their rights would be protected regardless of wealth, status or position.

Erdoğan said the judiciary's credibility depended on applying the law fairly, safeguarding fundamental legal principles and ensuring that no individual was treated differently because of their title or social standing.

He also warned that delayed justice could deepen grievances and weaken the relationship between citizens and the state.

"A judicial system that is fair, effective and inspires confidence across all segments of society is the key to social peace and harmony," he said.

Quoting a couplet attributed to poet Niyazi Mısri, Erdoğan said the real measure of achievement was not material wealth or official position but the ability to repair wounded hearts.

He said he expected judicial personnel at the new courthouse to approach their duties with that understanding and ensure that justice remained accessible to everyone.