Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) is set to convene on Thursday under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the terror-free Türkiye initiative, regional security challenges and military cooperation under the Mecca agreement expected to dominate the agenda.

The council will receive briefings on the PKK terrorist group's disarmament process, which is being monitored by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Developments in neighboring Iraq and Syria are also expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

The top security body is expected to assess the Iraqi government's efforts to fully restore state authority in Sinjar and end the PKK terrorist group's presence in the region, as well as the latest developments regarding the integration of the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG, into Syria's central government.

The Syrian administration and the YPG terrorist group reached a new agreement on Jan. 29 that provided for a cease-fire and the group’s gradual integration into state institutions.

The U.S.-backed YPG announced in August that its so-called autonomous administration and all its military and civilian structures have been dissolved.

Regional security challenges, including tensions between the United States and Iran, security in the Strait of Hormuz, Israeli attacks across the region, cease-fire violations in Gaza and humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave, will also be discussed.

The meeting is expected to address potential joint military cooperation with regional countries under the Mecca agreement and the implications of Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia for regional stability.

Relations with Greece and efforts to safeguard the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean will also be on the agenda.

Discussions are also expected to cover Türkiye's "One Libya" policy following the Libyan House of Representatives' approval of the 2019 maritime agreement on Oct. 20, Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations and maritime security in the Black Sea.