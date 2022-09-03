The tension between Türkiye and Greece continues to be high after Greek S-300s locked on Turkish jets conducting a NATO mission this week. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Athens on Saturday to look at history, saying: "If you go too far, the price will be heavy."

"Greece, look at history, go back in time; if you go too far, the price will be heavy. We have one thing to say to Greece: 'Remember Izmir,'" Erdoğan said at Türkiye's largest technology event, Teknofest, in the province of Samsun on the Black Sea coast.

Izmir is a province on Türkiye's western Aegean Sea coast that Ankara liberated from Greek occupation in 1922 as part of its War of Independence.

Erdoğan warned Greece, saying that Athens' "occupation" of Aegean Sea islands "is not our concern."

"When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. As we say, all of a sudden, we may strike overnight."