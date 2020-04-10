President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on leaders of the Turkic world to cooperate and to put into place the most practical solutions to take concrete steps against the coronavirus.

The president highlighted a number of issues that need to be addressed to ensure that the problems are minimized in the post-coronavirus period.

"We will eventually win the fight against coronavirus, with the permission of Allah, and then we will face the reality of a new world," Erdoğan said in a teleconference meeting.