President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on leaders of the Turkic world to cooperate and to put into place the most practical solutions to take concrete steps against the coronavirus.
The president highlighted a number of issues that need to be addressed to ensure that the problems are minimized in the post-coronavirus period.
"We will eventually win the fight against coronavirus, with the permission of Allah, and then we will face the reality of a new world," Erdoğan said in a teleconference meeting.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.