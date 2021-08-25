President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Muslim youth to empower themselves, undertake responsibility and stay united in the face of ongoing crises and rising Islamophobia in the West.

He noted that global developments, including terrorism, unprecedented security issues and the COVID-19 pandemic that have been posing a serious threat to humanity, have especially affected Muslim countries.

"While on the one hand, Muslims across a wide region are struggling with conflict, migration, poverty and sickness, they are also fighting rising Islamophobia in the West on the other hand," Erdoğan said in a televised message broadcast on the fourth general assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in Istanbul Wednesday.

The president continued by saying that Muslims need to undertake responsibility for their own peace and the security and future of humanity as a whole.

He noted that Turkey will continue to draw attention to the injustice in global platforms like it has done in the past by highlighting that "The world is bigger than five." He told Muslim youth that they should not fall into the traps set by "imperialists" to break them apart and be united.

"We want to see you take a more active role in politics, academia, sports, trade and social spheres. Do not let anyone break you apart based on ethnicity or cultural differences," the president said.

The youth forum was held at the Grand Cevahir Hotel in Istanbul and will take place for two days. The forum's head, Taha Ayhan, is expected to present the forum's work and strategy report to the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following the event.

Representatives from 56 member-states are taking part in the forum, which will address a wide range of issues, including youth development, economic empowerment, culture, arts, sports, networking and environmental targets.