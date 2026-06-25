Amid a flurry of well-documented cases against Muslims practicing their faith, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed the pledge of his successive governments: intolerance against Islamophobia in the country. Erdoğan, who rode a wave of popularity in the period after the notorious 1997 coup which primarily targeted conservative people, was speaking at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Thursday where three more mayors joined the party.

A rally in northern Türkiye against a ceremony for graduates of Qur’an classes organized by local branch of Presidency of Religious Affairs, social media reaction to girls covering their heads at an event in line with their Muslim faith and a man captured on camera while insulting two headscarf-wearing women were latest instances in a week of anti-Muslim sentiment in the country. A woman’s social media call for “killing of headscarf-wearing women” further exacerbated the situation. In most cases, criminal investigations were launched against those involved, on charges of insulting the public values.

“Avoiding tension and polarization does not mean that we will remain indifferent when the rights and laws of our people are violated. We were also entrusted with authority to defend the dignity of our brothers and sisters whose rights had been postponed for years and who were pushed aside in their own homeland. We received this mandate to ensure that those who suffered under the oppression of the coup plotters during the February 28 (1997) process would not be subjected to the same tyranny again. We did not allow an arrogant minority to impose its lifestyle on others. We did not tolerate Jacobins interfering with our people's beliefs,” he said.

“From time to time, we witness attempts to silence the silent majority. We continue our struggle against such efforts within the framework of the law. We will not allow a repressive mentality that longs for the February 28 era to prevail,” he added.

“Our principle is clear: freedom of belief is guaranteed by the Constitution. No one has the right to pressure anyone else. A small, narrow clique cannot dictate a way of life to this nation. The days when a handful of self-important elites scolded women, discriminated against them based on their clothing, and insulted them as “reactionaries” or “bigots” are now behind us. Although those who long for their former arrogance do not remain idle, those dark times will never return. In this country, we will not tolerate anyone being humiliated because of their beard or headscarf, nor will we allow anyone to feel marginalized. We will continue to expand rights and freedoms for every citizen and to regard all 86 million people as one and equal,” he stated.

New AK Party mayors

The meeting was also an occasion for new transfers of AK Party. Mesut Özarslan, mayor of Ankara's Keçiören district, Mehmet Özcan, mayor of Edirne's Keşan district and Rasim Arı, mayor of Nevşehir, formally joined the party at the event. Özarslan and Özcan have earlier resigned from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) while Arı has run on the opposition Good Party (IP) ticket in the last municipal election. On Wednesday, Nimet Özdemir, a lawmaker who resigned from the CHP, has also joined the AK Party which boasts growing support in the past two years despite faring worse than past elections in the 2024 municipal vote.