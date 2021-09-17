The gap between Syrian and Afghan asylum applicants has shrunk, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said Thursday, underlining that Syrians still continue to be the largest group applying for asylum in Europe.

According to an analysis by EASO, the European Union received 50,000 applications in July, which was 8% higher than in June. It said that most of the applications came from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq.

“Syrians remained the largest group of applicants in July, lodging some 8,500 applications, up by 14% from June. Afghans lodged about 7,300 applications. Applications by Afghans increased for the fifth consecutive month. Since February, they have almost doubled,” EASO said, adding that the gap between Syrians and Afghans has been decreasing steadily since December 2020.

It added that half of all unaccompanied minors are from Afghanistan.

The Malta-based agency elaborated that since 2014, Afghans have been one of the three largest groups of asylum applicants to the EU almost every month, while they have been generally the second-largest group following the migration crisis in 2015.

While the number of applications increased in many countries, fewer applications were reported from some North and West African countries, including Mali, which recorded a large decrease in July with some 570 applications compared to about 1,000 in June.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the pullout of the United States from the country and the following surge of Taliban attacks. Turkey has made it clear that it will not bear the burden of the migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of other countries.

Authorities say there are 182,000 registered Afghan migrants in Turkey and up to an estimated 120,000 unregistered others. Erdoğan urged European countries to take responsibility for any new influx, warning that Turkey had no intention of becoming "Europe's migrant storage unit."

The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus, but the country urgently needs humanitarian aid to prevent economic collapse and major upheaval, according to the United Nations.

Half a million people had been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

Even before the Taliban launched its final push to seize control, 3 million Afghans were already displaced in a country struggling with drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, and where nearly half the population was receiving some form of aid.

The UNHCR said two weeks ago that up to half a million Afghans could leave their homeland by the end of the year in a worst-case scenario.