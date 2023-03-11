Coast Guard units rescued ten irregular migrants, including a child, in the Aegean Sea off Türkiye's southern coast on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was dispatched off the coast of Didim in the Aydın province, according to a statement released on the website of the Coast Guard Command.

The irregular migrants, mostly African nationals, were taken to the shore and transferred to a nearby hospital.

Later on Saturday, the Coast Guard found the bodies of five migrants.

The Greek coastguard said Türkiye informed about those rescued from a "half-sunken dinghy" in Turkish waters. It said five people were found alive on the island of Farmakonisi, some 19 kilometers (12 miles) off the coast of Didim.

Those rescued said there were 31 people on the boat, the Greek coastguard added. Both the Turkish and Greek coastguards said search and rescue operations were continuing.

Further west in the Mediterranean, more than 1,300 migrants have been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Saturday, two weeks after at least 74 people died when their boat hit rocks near the coast.