Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) to take interim measures against the country at the request of Armenia, which is locked in a conflict with Azerbaijan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement that the ECtHR's move dealt a blow to its credibility and reputation as it lacked any legal basis and the court did not even consult with the Turkish government.

“By adopting this decision based on social media posts and press reports submitted by Armenia to promote its groundless allegations and by no means requesting our Government’s observations, the ECtHR has dealt a blow to its credibility and reputation," Aksoy said.

The ECtHR's decision was based on political, not judicial reasons, said Aksoy, adding the court was not aware of the realities on the ground.

“With this decision, the ECtHR has unfortunately become an instrument to the efforts of certain circles to abuse the law and tarnished the reputation that it has built in its 70-year history in the field of human rights,” it added.

Clashes broke out between the two former Soviet republics on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Several United Nations resolutions as well as many international organizations demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was reached in 1994.

Many world powers, including Russia, France and the U.S., have urged an immediate cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense.