President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the European Union for failing to fulfill its pledge to provide funding for migrants and refugees in Turkey as part of the 2016 migration pact.

Speaking at the International Migration Conference, Erdoğan said the 6 billion euros promised by March 18 in the refugee deal still has yet to be paid in full.

"The EU granted Greece 3 billion euros of support for 100,000 migrants, but it has made no such move for the 4 million migrants in Turkey," Erdoğan told the conference held by the 9 Eylül University in western Izmir province.