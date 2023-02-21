The European Commission repeated its pledge of solidarity with Türkiye after another major earthquake shook the country's Hatay province, two weeks after two catastrophic quakes devastated the southeast, killing at least 42,000 people.

On behalf of the EU College of Commissioners, Dana Spinant, the European Commission deputy chief spokesperson, expressed "condolences to the people" in regions of Türkiye and Syria that have been affected by the disaster again.

"We stand with Türkiye in these difficult times," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said on Twitter.

He asserted that he was "closely following the situation in Hatay" where the new earthquake added "to the destruction and suffering of the families affected."

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi also expressed "condolences to victims and their families."

"The EU stands firmly with Türkiye," he added, confirming "unwavering" support for the country.

Varhelyi and Johan Forssell, the international development minister of current EU Term President Sweden, will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly earthquakes of Feb. 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet Varhelyi and Forssell, who are expected to voice solidarity and express condolences for the Feb. 6 twin quakes that have claimed the lives of over 42,300 people.

The officials will hold a joint news conference in the capital Ankara, and discuss the EU's additional assistance to the earthquake regions and arrangements for an international donors' conference in March, said the ministry.

On March 16, the Swedish EU Presidency and the European Commission will co-host an EU donor conference to raise funds for those in need in Türkiye and Syria.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a magnitude 6.4 quake took place on Monday at around 8.04 p.m. local time (17.04 GMT) in the Defne district of Türkiye's southern Hatay province, followed by a 5.8 magnitude aftershock three minutes later, with the epicenter located in the Samandağ district.

The new quake came after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazığ – on Feb. 6, killing over 42,000 people.