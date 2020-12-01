The head of the European Union's border and coast guard agency faces a grilling Tuesday by EU lawmakers as pressure mounts over allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks aimed at preventing migrants or refugees from entering Europe through the Greek islands.

A joint investigation published in October by media outlets Bellingcat, Lighthouse Reports, Der Spiegel, ARD and TV Asahi said video and other publicly available data suggest Frontex "assets were actively involved in one pushback incident at the Greek-Turkish maritime border in the Aegean Sea."

The report said personnel from the agency, which monitors and polices migrant movements around Europe's borders, were present at another incident and "have been in the vicinity of four more since March."

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday that she still has confidence in Frontex's managing board but remains deeply concerned about the allegations.

After the report surfaced, Frontex announced an internal investigation, and Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said in October that "so far, no documents or other materials have been found to substantiate any accusations of violations of the law or the Frontex Code of Conduct by deployed officers."

He said the agency does "not tolerate any violations of the fundamental rights in any of our activities."

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality, or being members of a social or political group.

Frontex's board met to discuss the allegations late last month. The board said afterward that the European Commission had ordered it to "hold a further extraordinary meeting within the next two weeks to consider in more detail the replies provided by the agency." That meeting is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

The allegations are extremely embarrassing for the Commission. In September it unveiled sweeping new reforms to the EU's asylum system, which proved dismally inadequate when over 1 million migrants arrived in 2015, many of them Syrian refugees entering the Greek islands via Turkey.

Part of the EU's migration reforms includes a system of independent monitoring involving rights experts to ensure that there are no pushbacks at Europe's borders. Migrant entries have dropped to a relative trickle in recent years, although many migrants still languish on some Greek islands waiting for their asylum claims to be processed or to be sent back.

During a visit to Morocco, Johansson told the AP that the report "concerns me a lot. If it's true, it's totally unacceptable. A European agency has to comply with EU law and fundamental rights with no excuse."

Johansson said she has "full confidence in the process that (has) gone on in the management board and the sub-group they are setting up" to continue the investigation, but, she noted that "there were a lot of questions put to the director. And he has not answered these questions."

Der Spiegel documented at least six incidents where Frontex units were involved in pushbacks near the islands of Lesbos and Samos between April 28 and Aug. 19.

While the border agency is required to rescue migrants, the Frontex vessels patrolling the area sped past the overcrowded, inflatable boats, creating dangerous waves to force them to return to Turkish shores. A Frontex aircraft was also documented passing over migrants who were seeking help at sea but did not rescue them.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives.

Turkey, which hosts nearly 5 million migrants, has also accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations without access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. It also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to what it says is a blatant abuse of human rights.