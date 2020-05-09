Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Saturday commemorated Europe Day, which is celebrated on May 9 every year, with an open call for deeper bonds to be forged between the EU and Turkey.

“I give my best wishes to all European citizens this Europe Day, especially our citizens,” he said in a statement, adding that “Turkey is open to all sincere and meaningful cooperation for our common future.”

“Turkey's attitude during the coronavirus crisis has shown that we are ready to cooperate. Therefore, we expect the EU to adopt a rational policy that goes beyond the narrow national perspectives of Member States and reflects the Union's global responsibilities, as well as the EU’s motto of ‘unity in diversity’,” he said.

Expounding on the common interests of Turkey and the bloc, he added that strengthening cooperation between Turkey and the EU in all areas was "important not only for our own interests but also for the future of our region and the international system.”

Çavuşoğlu also touched upon the coronavirus pandemic.

“Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying geopolitical competition, threats against multilateralism and regional conflicts are challenging the whole world. At this time in which the international system is going through a transformation full of uncertainties and conflict, the EU needs to set up new partnerships while enhancing cooperation and solidarity with its allies” he said.

“As a candidate country, Turkey is ready to make any contribution to the EU to become a consistent, responsible and principled global actor committed to its founding values. Turkey is one of the countries posed to make the utmost contribution to the Union in overcoming these current challenges,” he added, underlining that Turkey would contribute even more to Europe’s strength if it were a member state.