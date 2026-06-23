A recent report approved by European Parliament dominated the speech of Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) as he addressed fellow party members at a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

Bahçeli slammed EU for attempting to control Türkiye and “steer it.” He accused European Parliament report of being an instrument to cover up Europe’s own shortcomings. “No one can dare to shape our country,” he said.

The report voted last week was full of accusations towards Türkiye in almost every field, to the chagrin of Ankara which enjoys good relations with EU countries despite facing obstacle after obstacle in its decades-long bid to join the 27-member bloc. A highlight of the report was call for sanctions against Justice Minister Akın Gürlek. Although such reports which are published annually and not binding are nothing new for Türkiye, Ankara views it as an attempt by certain countries to block Türkiye’s cooperation with EU, especially in changing security architecture. This issue was also cited by Bahçeli, as he implied that Europe needed Türkiye more than Türkiye needed it, in light of changing dynamics, especially for defense of the continent and worsening ties between EU and the United States.

Bahçeli said Europe cannot “brought Türkiye into line through threats.”

“Everyone should watch their step, know their limits, and remember their place,” he said.

He noted that Europe had long spoken about "strategic autonomy," yet had still failed to free its defense, political, and economic structures from Washington's shadow. Referring to statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Bahçeli said Europe was now seriously concerned about how it would fill its security gap as the United States signaled a reduction in its military contributions to Europe.

Bahçeli criticized Europe for attempting to lecture Türkiye on democracy, law, security, and foreign policy while continually promoting accusations disguised as reports, threats veiled as sanctions, and outdated anti-Turkish narratives.

"Europe has noticed the cracks in the walls of its own house, yet it has not abandoned its desire to nail reports onto Türkiye's door,” he stated. “With what face can such a Europe lecture Türkiye? With what mind can it presume to set standards for the Turkish state? With what audacity can it speak against the values of our nation and the institutions of our state?" he added.

The MHP leader recounted how Europe harbored terrorists for years and allowed pro-PKK groups to rally despite the latter’s designation as a terrorist group.

He asked whether those struggling with migration pressures in their own continent had any right to lecture Türkiye on humanity after it had opened its doors to millions of refugees. He also questioned whether countries dependent on U.S. decisions for their own security had any standing to criticize Türkiye's "Blue Homeland" doctrine and its maritime jurisdiction claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, referring to a chapter in the report.

The report has also called upon for an European ban on “Grey Wolves” or Ülkü Ocakları (Idealists’ Clubs) as is known in Türkiye, an association associated with MHP. Bahçeli argued that references to the Clubs represented an old hostility in a new form. He recalled efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to include a provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requiring an investigation into whether Ülkü Ocakları was a terrorist organization. He noted that Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned that initiative at the time as a biased effort driven by anti-Turkish lobbying groups.

"The goal was the same then as it is today. The capitals from which these statements emerge may change, but the intention has not." He accused critics of attempting to criminalize Turkish nationalism and detach Turkish youth from their national and spiritual values. Describing Ülkü Ocakları as the home of Turkish youth loyal to the state, devoted to the flag and homeland, and firmly opposed to terrorism, he said the organization was being unfairly targeted in European public opinion.

"On one side stands a Europe that is forced to recognize Türkiye's weight within NATO, its rise in the defense industry, its role in migration management, its place in energy routes, and its geopolitical importance stretching from the Black Sea to the Caucasus and from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Middle East. On the other side stands a Europe that targets the Turkish judiciary, slanders our beloved Ülkü Ocakları, belittles our Blue Homeland cause, and ignores the sovereign equality of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people. Whoever attempts to object to Türkiye's sphere of sovereignty will face us. We will teach those who challenge the Turkish nation, blow by blow, who we are,” he said.