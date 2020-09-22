If the Greek president casts war rhetoric aside and embraces notions such as peace and consensus, it will benefit Athens, the Greek Cypriot administration and the whole region, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday.

Speaking on the ongoing tension between Turkey, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over maritime zones and drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oktay touched upon statements made by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during her visit to the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) last week and prior to her visit to the Greek Cypriot administration.

Criticizing the president's use of the word “occupant” toward Turkey, Oktay told Anadolu Agency (AA): “A solution to the Cyprus issue depends on Greece giving up on its Megali Idea and returning to reality. The situation being as such, the president’s statements are humorous and constitute a futile attempt at provocation and propaganda.”

The Megali Idea refers to the Greek expansionist policy that aims to revive the Byzantine Empire.

The vice president said that Sakellaropoulou made a show by visiting Kastellorizo, which lies 580 kilometers (313 nautical miles) away from Athens and 2 kilometers from the Turkish mainland, accompanied by troops, ignoring the basic human rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots by following the visit with a trip to the Greek Cypriot administration.

“Greece and its president, which have openly voiced that Greek rule should be established (over the island) and that the existence of the Turkish Cypriots should be ended, claim that pressure and aggression are being further thrust upon them by the Turkish leadership,” Oktay said.

“Turkey is not an occupying force in Cyprus, but a country that prevented its occupation and annexation. Turkey went to Cyprus legitimately on July 20, 1974, upon the request of Turkish Cypriots, using its rights as a guarantor nation in line with the Zurich and London agreements,” the vice president added.

“The fact that there is no war and conflict in Cyprus since 1974 is thanks to Turkey only,” he added, saying that though Turkey actively supported the efforts regarding Cyprus, Greece sought to maintain the status quo, namely the deadlock.

During her visit to Kastellorizo, Sakellaropoulou argued that Turkey was "mounting pressure" on Athens.

"We are going through a difficult and dangerous period. The Turkish leadership ... is undermining the peaceful coexistence that has been built up over many decades by Greeks and Turks, who saw the sea between them not as an impenetrable frontier but as a passage of communication," Sakellaropoulou told reporters.

Turkey and Greece have been at odds over numerous issues, but the most recent issue of gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean has especially heightened tensions between the two neighbors.

Greece seeks to block Turkey's exploration of energy resources in the region, which Ankara says is well within its rights. Athens has sought to restrict Turkey's maritime territory, attempting to box it into its shores based on the proximity of a small number of Greek islands to the Turkish coast.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean – has sent out drillships to explore energy reserves on its continental shelf.

The country has been firm in declaring that Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region. Ankara earlier said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Greek Cypriot administration and the TRNC – which has issued Ankara's state oil company Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) a license for exploration.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup took place after decades of violence against the island's Turkish community and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power. The TRNC was established in 1983 on the northern part of the island and is only recognized by Turkey. The country faces a longstanding embargo on commerce, transportation and culture.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Crans Montana, Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K., but the process collapsed in 2017.