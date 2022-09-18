Supporters of the PKK terrorist organization in the Netherlands distributed terror propaganda at a purported "cultural festival" on Saturday.

Sympahtisers of the terrorist group gathered in Landgraaf in the Limburg region and spoke against Türkiye and chanted slogans.

Carrying rags symbolizing the terrorist organization PKK and its leader, Abdullah Öcalan, they demanded Öcalan's release.

Although the PKK is on the European Union's list of prsocribed terrorist organizations, it is noteworthy that its supporters can freely demonstrate in the Netherlands, and clothing symbolizing the terrorist group and Öcalan are not prohibited.

In recent days, PKK sympathsizers in Germany attacked a Turkish citizen during their propaganda, and in July, other supporters of the PKK held a demonstration in the capital Stockholm, protesting the recent NATO memorandum between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.