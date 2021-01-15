Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the Norweigan authorities for allowing the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, to spread their propaganda in the country's capital, Oslo.

The YPG/PKK was given permission to display a painting on women's rights at an event sponsored by the Oslo Municipality, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the painting was YPG/PKK propaganda.

The statement went on to say that the Norwegian capital’s municipal administration “continues to support terrorism” despite Turkey’s diplomatic initiatives.

Highlighting that the PKK terrorist organization is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, the ministry noted that women are often targeted in the group's terror campaigns and that its crimes, including child abduction, have been documented in human rights reports.

The ministry noted the cries of the mothers who launched a sit-in protest in Diyarbakır, southeastern Turkey, whose children were kidnapped by the terrorist organization, as an example of the impact of the PKK.

It also noted that the YPG is known to be among the leading abusers of women.

The sit-in protest outside the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office was launched on Sept. 3, 2019, by three mothers whose children had been forcibly recruited. The movement now grows by the day.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.

Turkey has criticized the EU's reluctance to prevent PKK marches and demonstrations from taking place in Europe – where supporters of the terrorist organization often gather in city centers, waving PKK banners.

YPG/PKK supporters have also carried out attacks against Turkish civilians, businesses, associations, mosques and foreign missions, even though Turkish officials have persistently urged their European counterparts to ramp up security measures against the organization's supporters.