Turkish officials strongly condemned the terrorist attack that killed two people – including the attacker – and injured 15 others in the Austrian capital on Monday.

"Terrorism is the common enemy of all humanity. Sincere international cooperation is required against this scourge," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu spoke with his Austrian counterpart on the phone and extended his condolences to the Austrian people, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a news conference, later on, the Foreign Minister also said Turkey was one of the first countries to condemn the terrorist attack.

"In the face of the developments that require solidarity, we are willing for cooperation. We need to go to the roots of terrorist organizations that abuse Islam. No reason can legitimize terror attacks," Çavuşoğlu said, noting that two Turkish citizens responded to the attack in Vienna last night and one of them was wounded.

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna," the Foreign Ministry said in a previous statement.

"We strongly condemn this attack, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it said.

"As a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades, Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people."

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Austria.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna. We express our condolences for those who lost their lives in this cowardly attack and wish a quick recovery for the injured. We stand in solidarity with Austria. We will continue to fight against all forms of terrorism," Kalın wrote on Twitter.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also denounced the attack.

"Turkey stands with Austria and against terrorism. We share your pain," Altun wrote on Twitter.

The suspected terrorist attack involved multiple gunmen.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF television that one of the gunmen was shot and killed by the police and a major anti-terror operation was continuing to arrest the others.

"I would like to call on all our citizens to stay inside, stay at their premises and keep away from public places. An operation against suspected terrorists is still ongoing," he said.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also condemned the deadly attack.

"Every act of violence targeting civilians, regardless of its agent, victim, reason and purpose, is terrorism and a crime against humanity," Şentop said on Twitter.

"Global cooperation against terrorism has become an indispensable obligation," he stressed.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş also condemned the attack as he extended his condolences for the people who lost their lives.

“Terrorism is a crime against humanity regardless of its religion, language or nation,” Kurtulmuş said on Twitter. He noted that terrorism aims to divide people of different faiths and spread anti-Muslim hatred.

Several gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six locations in Vienna's city center around 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT), according to the police.

One passerby was shot dead and 15 people were wounded, according to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Seven of the wounded are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Twitter that military units were being deployed in Vienna to support police anti-terror operations.