The European Union's migrant policy, currently limited to providing financial support to Turkey, is not sustainable, a recent report said Sunday, underlining the need for a strategic partnership.

The report prepared by the Centre for Applied Turkey Studies (CATS) of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) noted that there has been a change in the "security concept" of states after the Cold War and pointed out that in the recent period, uncontrolled migration movements have started to be seen as one of the biggest challenges, especially by Western states.

According to experts, who pointed out that security concerns were more decisive in the migrant deal reached between the EU and Turkey in 2016, it is possible to characterize this agreement as a "security agreement."

"With this agreement, the EU has ensured that uncontrolled human mobility, which it sees as a serious threat, is stopped in return for 6 billion euros (over $6.7 billion) for a period of four years," the report said.

Arguing that through this agreement, Europe has managed to keep the refugee crisis outside its borders in a sense but is not sustainable, experts pointed out that the EU's policy, in which it was content to provide only financial resources to Turkey, "has come to an end."

While it was pointed out that the deal led to contradictions in Turkey-EU relations, it added: "On the one hand, a ground for cooperation was provided to protect the EU, and Turkey proved to be a reliable partner in this context. On the other hand, however, Turkey-EU relations have almost been reduced to a refugee issue, and this time, Turkey has undertaken the function of 'protecting the West,' just as it did during the Cold War, in order to prevent the refugee influx."

In the report, it was argued that an end to instability in the regions close to Turkey is not considered very realistic in the near future, and so the influx of refugees will continue, and the possibility of Syrians living in Turkey returning to their homes is rapidly disappearing.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey has backed moderate opposition groups against the Assad regime and opened its doors to those who had to flee the country to save their lives. Now, Turkey hosts nearly 3.8 million Syrian migrants, more than any country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria. Turkish authorities say that Syrians in Turkey will surely return to their homes when a real safe environment is established.

The experts, who warned that it is not enough for the EU to be satisfied with financial support to Turkey and sharing a part of the burden, underlined that more comprehensive and strategic cooperation should be developed on a more realistic basis.

In the report, which drew attention to the fact that, despite the wall that Turkey has built on its border, the transitions from Afghanistan and Iraq continue. It was also noted that instability in nearby geographies carries risks for both Ankara and EU capitals.

"This poses a serious problem for Turkey in terms of border security. This may also be a problem for the EU."

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers attempting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan, due to the United States pullout from the country and the following surge of Taliban attacks. Turkey has made it clear that it will not bear the burden of the migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries. Faced with a potential migrant wave due to the instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border. Turkey is continuing efforts to bolster the security of its border with Iran to prevent any new influx of migrants.

In the report, it was underlined that the political, economic and social problems faced by Turkey in the refugee issue are now becoming more and more difficult to bear.

Stating that the EU has to continue its cooperation with Turkey in terms of its own security, it was emphasized that the scope of this cooperation should be expanded realistically.

While a series of recommendations were included in the report on this issue, it was stated that "it is of great importance to take tangible concrete steps in political expectations such as updating the customs union with Turkey, the continuation of membership negotiations and visa liberalization."

In March 2016, Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement to reduce the number of migrants taking the dangerous Aegean Sea route to Europe and to find a solution for the influx of migrants heading to EU countries.

According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros ($7.30 billion) in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and to be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian migrants. Visa freedom for Turkish citizens was also a perk of the agreement. In addition, the customs union between Turkey and the EU was to be updated. In exchange for these promises, Turkey took responsibility for discouraging migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of Syrian migrants living in Turkey. Despite significant developments controlling migration traffic, Turkey has frequently complained that the EU has not fully delivered on its commitments stated in the deal and criticized the international community for its indifference to the migrant crisis.