Turkey plays an important role in bringing the parties in Russia and Ukraine together, said Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the head of the European Union Delegation to Turkey.

Meyer-Landrut told Anadolu Agency (AA) that about a month ago Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine without providing a reason.

Highlighting the severe losses since the invasion began, Meyer-Landrut said: "The people of Ukraine were dragged into a serious disaster in this process. It is extremely important to support Ukraine under these conditions. We must do everything we can to condemn and stop Russia."

Evaluating Turkey's stance in this process, Meyer-Landrut said: "As you know, the NATO summit was held in Brussels. Turkey is an extremely important ally and part of NATO in this process. Turkey supported NATO's work in its decision-making processes. Solidarity is of great importance in these processes. We see that Turkey supports Ukraine and condemns Russia. Moreover, the articles of the Montreux Convention regarding the passage of the straits are of great importance at this point. We see that Turkey plays an important role and is an important actor in bringing the parties in Russia and Ukraine together and ensuring their talks."

Pointing out the importance of unity, the EU official said, "At this point, we all need to be together and act together. We need to condemn the attack together and act together against the attack. We also need to support the struggle of Ukraine together. I can say that Turkey is extremely important in all these areas."

On Turkey's EU process, Meyer-Landrut said, "When we look at it, we see that the international balances are changing very seriously and that there are great geopolitical shocks. These can also create very serious opportunities, in terms of strengthening the cooperation between Turkey and the EU. I hope both parties make the most of these opportunities."