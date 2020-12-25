Turkey welcomes the deal reached in the negotiations on the future of post-Brexit relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Turkey, having close relations with the U.K. in all fields, is also an EU candidate country and in the customs union with the EU. We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the U.K.," the ministry said in a written statement.

"In this context, the preparations for the signing of a free trade agreement between the U.K. and Turkey have also reached its final stage," it pointed out.

Major trade partners Ankara and London have held a series of talks on the trade deal.

The EU and U.K. struck a trade deal Thursday after 10 months of intense negotiations allowed them to soften the economic shock of Brexit.

When the U.K. leaves the EU single market in the new year it will not face tariffs on cross-Channel commerce, despite breaking off half a century of close partnership.

Britain formally left the EU in January after a divisive referendum in 2016, the first country to split from the political and economic project that was born as the continent rebuilt in the aftermath of World War II.

But London remains tied to the EU's rules during a transition period that runs until midnight on Dec. 31, when the U.K. will leave the bloc's single market and customs union.