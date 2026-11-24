Türkiye shares a lengthy border with European Union members Bulgaria and Greece, but getting into the Schengen zone easily seems a daunting task for Turkish travelers. Ankara hopes to change this and get at least some relief in visa liberalization with the bloc that has stalled its membership for decades. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Saturday that they had “a few issues to complete” and parliamentary approval for visa liberalization, but noted that the president instructed more work recently. He said in a televised interview that the vice president supervised the joint work of public institutions and Türkiye readied several “draft proposals for Europeans.”

Fidan’s remarks followed earlier reports that Schengen diplomatic missions in Türkiye have established a dedicated working group to address bottlenecks related to visa procedures for Turkish citizens. Turkish nationals often complain about a lack of appointments and interminable processing times, as well as extensive documentation requirements when applying for a visa. The situation, at times, even affects trade with the EU, as Turkish truck drivers are also facing similar problems.

Visa liberalization has been part of the resumption of EU-Türkiye talks on accession in 2013, when Brussels agreed on opening a new chapter after more than three years of deadlock. Another deadlock emerged in 2016, and the stalemate has prevailed since then, though both sides courted each other.

Türkiye has fulfilled 66 out of 72 criteria the EU set for it to advance the accession talks and has blamed the bloc for still hindering the process. For Ankara, the process is heavily politicized rather than a technical issue in terms of compliance with the EU’s conditions. The six criteria yet to be fulfilled include adjustment of Türkiye’s counterterrorism regulations to comply with EU standards, compliance with regulations on the protection of personal data, more cooperation with Europol, implementation of recommendations on anti-corruption practices, judiciary cooperation and full implementation of a readmission deal on migrants.

The visa liberalization issue hit further snags after the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) strained relations. A backlog of Schengen visa applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an apparent rise in the rate of rejections revived the debate on whether Turkish nationals would ever have easier access to EU countries. While waiting for further action from the EU, Türkiye also set up a working group under the chairpersonship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to work on regulations to fulfill EU criteria.

Even if the EU moves to act in unison to respond to Türkiye’s call for admission, the attitude of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration remains a point of contention. These two members of the bloc are often referred to as “some countries' objection to Türkiye’s EU ambitions” by Turkish officials. Although Türkiye does not recognize the Greek Cypriot entity, the administration is often hostile to the ambitions of Ankara, a key backer of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the divided island.

The Greek Cypriot administration puts forward the Cyprus question as a condition for rapprochement between the EU and Türkiye, but Ankara’s red line is acceptance of equal sovereignty of the TRNC on the island, something Greek Cypriots staunchly object to. So far, no tangible solution that would appease both Türkiye and the Greek Cypriot administration is available.

The most concrete path forward is approval by the European Commission. Türkiye has fulfilled all criteria, which must be followed by approval of the European Parliament, made up of members from all 27 countries of the bloc and finally by the European Council. These last two organs of the EU incurred Ankara’s wrath for what Türkiye calls biased reports filled with baseless allegations regarding so-called human rights violations. Thus, it can be easily predicted that they would oppose any progress in the process.

Nevertheless, there is room for hope considering Türkiye and the bloc engaged in more dialogue, especially on commerce, and the EU remains Türkiye’s top trading partner. Indeed, the official figures show a more than 70% growth in trade in goods between the bloc and Türkiye in the last decade.

Since 1996, Türkiye has also had a customs union agreement in place with the EU, although it is confined to industrial goods and involves concessions on trade in coal, steel and certain other products. Türkiye also seeks more defense industry cooperation with the EU, especially in light of the creation of Security Action for Europe, a new financial instrument created last year to streamline joint purchases of arms and military equipment, amid growing concerns of spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the wider region. Yet, the EU appears uncooperative in including Türkiye in its defense industry projects, although Ankara, time and again, has sought to prove that it is a valuable partner in the continent’s southeast.

Fidan said last Saturday that up to 86 out of every 100 Schengen visa applications by Turkish citizens were approved. He tied the rejections in general to the rise of the far-right in Europe that, in turn, drove countries to tighten their visa policies.