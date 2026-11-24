Fuat Oktay, chair of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and a lawmaker for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), met with Andrzej Szewinski, chair of the Poland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group, and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Oktay stated that Türkiye and Poland share six centuries of friendship, a NATO alliance and a strategic partnership. He said that they were making efforts to further strengthen this friendship and these partnerships.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level visits between the two countries, Oktay noted that they had agreed to increase bilateral trade volume to $15 billion (TL 759.41 billion) and were firmly committed to achieving this target.

Oktay stated that Poland was one of the countries where Turkish contracting companies were actively operating, adding: "We see the construction and contracting sector playing an important role both in bilateral Türkiye-Poland relations and in the development of joint projects with third countries."

Stating that Türkiye actively contributes to the deterrence and defense of NATO's southern and eastern flanks, Oktay continued: "We are pleased with Poland's contribution to NATO's assurance measures concerning Türkiye. We attach importance to EU security and defense projects complementing NATO. This would allow us to extend our defense industry cooperation, which has gained momentum with Poland, to EU projects.

"Today, we will discuss the economic, trade, security and defense industry dimensions of our bilateral relations in particular. We will also have the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues, including our EU accession process, the Russia-Ukraine war and its effects on the region, Europe and Poland, ending Israel's genocide in Gaza and its regional aggression, strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and visa liberalization."

Szewinski stated that Poland wanted to serve as Türkiye's advocate in the European Union accession process and said that they would support Türkiye's full EU membership.

Noting that both countries occupy important strategic positions, Szewinski said that Türkiye ensures the security of NATO's southern flank, while Poland safeguards the alliance's eastern flank.

Oktay also said that Szewinski's remarks describing Poland as an advocate for Türkiye in the EU accession process were highly valuable to them. He added: "Your full support is extremely important. The EU is suffering from strategic blindness. It is so strategically blind that it cannot see the contributions Türkiye could make to the union. Particularly in its foreign policy, it is effectively held hostage to the foreign policies of just one or two countries."