The European Union deployed Monday an expanded monitoring mission previously established on Jan. 23 in Armenia on the country's border with neighboring Azerbaijan.

The risk of a fresh escalation remains high despite recent progress in peace talks between archfoes Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have fought two wars for control of the Karabakh region.

The EU said it was deploying Monday the civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) for two years to the Armenian side of their shared border where the "total – exclusively civilian –staff of the EUMA will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers."

"The objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas," the bloc said in a statement.

The initiative was requested by Armenia and expands a 40-strong mission that was deployed for two months late last year.

"Deeply thankful to EU and Member States for manifestation of strong solidarity with Armenia," Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said on Twitter.

The mission "is to play a role in de-escalation and establishing stability and ultimately bringing peace to the region."

In January, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the EU of seeking to fuel "geopolitical confrontation" by sending the mission to Armenia.

Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijani environmental activists has barred the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia to protest illegal mining.

According to Yerevan, the blockade has led to a "full-blown humanitarian crisis" in the mountainous region which faces shortages of food, medicines and fuel – a claim that Baku rejects.

On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Yerevan has presented Baku with a project for a full peace treaty to end the Caucasus neighbors' decadeslong dispute over Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Saturday – after what he called a "constructive" meeting with Pashinian in Munich – that Baku was "studying" the Armenian proposals.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that Armenia had occupied for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been violated several times since then.