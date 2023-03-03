President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signalled Türkiye will immediately adopt a different approach to deal with natural disasters, as he said the government would cooperate with scientists and other experts to take concrete measures in the aftermath of the two catastrophic earthquakes that rocked the country's southeast on Feb. 6.

"Feb. 6 earthquakes will mark milestones in Türkiye. We will take steps to counter natural disasters with contributions of scientists," Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday.

He noted that the new approach would ensure that the country is prepared for natural disasters and overcomes such phonemena with minimum casualties and recovers fast.