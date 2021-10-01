Oğuzhan Asiltürk, the high advisory board head of the Felicity Party (SP), passed away at age 86 on Friday after being hospitalized earlier this month for COVID-19.

Asiltürk was hospitalized in Ankara on Sept. 14 due to shortness of breath linked to pneumonia.

SP Chairperson Temel Karamollaoğlu tweeted: "Our high advisory board head, companion and man with a cause Oğuzhan Asiltürk has passed away. My condolences to our people and community."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Chairperson of the opposition Good Party (IP) Meral Akşener, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş were among the many high-level officials who wished condolences for Asiltürk's passing away.

Asiltürk, who has been 14th and 15th period Ankara deputy as well as 19th, 20th and 21st period Malatya deputy, also served as Turkey's interior and industry and technology minister.

Being one of the founders of the party, Asiltürk was chosen as head of the high advisory board after the death of late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

Asiltürk was of "National Vision" (Milli Görüş) tradition and head of the Milli Görüş Association. The tradition was founded by former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan while the current representative of the National Vision is the Felicity Party (SP), which was established after its precursors, the Virtue Party (FP) and Welfare Party (RP), were banned by the Constitutional Court.