The Migration Directorate said on Wednesday said that the number of foreigners in Türkiye is 4,990,663 after disinformation spread on the issue.

The directorate said that the number of Syrians under temporary protection status is 3,381,429, while 554,514 Syrians returned to their country in a safe and voluntary manner.

It added that 300,720 foreigners are under international protection and 1,308,514 live in Türkiye with residence permits.

The statement of the migration directorate comes after opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu recently claimed that there are “more than 10 million refugees” and that the figure could reach 30 million in the future.

Anti-migrant sentiment is running high in the country amid economic turmoil, including high inflation; and the issue of the repatriation of migrants has turned into an important election campaign issue.

Kılıçdaroğlu, the soft-spoken joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, had led a highly positive and reconciliatory campaign. Many of the rallies of his pro-secular main opposition party CHP had ended with Kılıçdaroğlu making a heart-shaped gesture with his hands.

Last week, however, the 74-year-old politician hardened his rhetoric in an apparent effort to appeal to nationalist voters, including those who voted for a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Oğan.

Unlike Kılıçdaroğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has advocated for improving the situation in northern Syria, contributing to the stalled political process in the country and encouraging voluntary and safe returns of Syrians.

It's been more than 10 years since the first group of Syrian refugees entered Türkiye, starting their new lives in the country after fleeing war and persecution by the Bashar Assad regime. Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Türkiye has backed moderate opposition groups against the Assad regime and opened its doors to those who had to flee the country to save their lives.

Now, Türkiye hosts more Syrian migrants than any other country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Türkiye and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria, while making large investments for Syrians in Türkiye in social cohesion policies to help them integrate into society smoothly.