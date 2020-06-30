France, which has played a critical role in the rise of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Libya, now finds itself isolated and in a difficult position after his defeat, The Independent reported on Monday.

"Swallowing France's line that Paris was fighting 'terrorism' by supporting strongman Haftar against the 'Islamists' in Tripoli, some within the French foreign ministry and security apparatuses are reportedly beginning to push back" following his defeat in Libya, said an article written by international correspondent Borzou Daragahi.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

The story also quoted a ranking official familiar with France's Libya policy who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that France's backing of Haftar was provided for "the sake of anti-terrorism, a tactical choice to eliminate some of the (extremist) groups."

Its tactical choice turned into a strategy based on the belief that "tough guys are the right protection against terrorism, which they never are," the official said.

Also, by relying on the United Arab Emirates, France played a "vital role in the rise of warlord Khalifa Haftar by providing him with a veneer of respectability as well as diplomatic cover," it said.

The story went on to say that Paris now finds itself isolated and has not benefited from its political and diplomatic moves after Haftar's defeat in western Libya.

Recalling French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks in which he referred to Turkey's support for the Libyan government as a "dangerous game," it said "French officials now sound comical to their colleagues in London and Berlin when they try to defend their Libya policy, blaming all of the country's problems on Turkey."

Meanwhile, "They've been backing Haftar for so many years that they don't know how to back out. Instead of acknowledging mistakes, it's easier to say Turkey is the country causing all these problems," a risk management consultant specializing in Libya said in the article.

The U.N. recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm against Haftar in March to counter Haftar's attacks on the capital, Tripoli, and recently liberated strategic locations, including Tarhuna, Haftar's final stronghold in western Libya.

Macron targets Turkey, Russia

Most recently, Macron on Monday once again accused fellow NATO member Turkey of "criminal responsibility" over its involvement in the Libyan conflict, in an escalating row with Ankara.

He also lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambivalence toward his country's mercenaries operating in the North African state.

"I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be a member of NATO," Macron said after holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Meseberg castle near Berlin.

Turkey's conduct in Libya is "unacceptable to us," Macron said, adding that the moment had come for Ankara to "urgently clarify" its stance.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over Libya, Northern Syria and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Ankara-Paris strains soared further this month when France denounced an "extremely aggressive" intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean, a claim Ankara dismissed as "groundless."

Macron last Monday accused Turkey of playing a "dangerous game" in the north African country that could no longer be tolerated.

Turkey fired back the following day, saying it was "actually France which is playing a dangerous game in Libya" by supporting the illegitimate putschist commander Haftar in his campaign to take Tripoli.

Macron denied backing the east-based forces led by Haftar, stressing France is in favor of finding a “political solution.”

Ankara supports Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against Haftar’s illegitimate forces.

France is suspected by analysts of backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the UAE. France denies backing Haftar but has stopped short of rebuking his allies, especially the UAE, which has also been singled out by the U.N. for violating an arms embargo.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wants to step up the pressure on countries that violate the arms embargo for Libya by naming them.

"You cannot refrain from naming these countries publicly in the long run. The willingness to do so is constantly growing in the EU," he said in an interview with German Press Agency (dpa) on Tuesday.

The European Union has launched a naval mission to monitor the U.N. arms embargo, which has been in place for nine years. Satellite surveillance allows weapons deliveries to be followed but so far they have not been stopped.

Germany has played a moderating role in efforts to resolve the conflict, having hosted an international summit in Berlin in January.

Several world leaders agreed at that meeting to uphold the long-flouted arms embargo, but little change has been seen in practice.

Macron also condemned interference in Libya from Russian private military contractor Wagner.

Macron spoke to Putin on Friday but stopped short of denouncing Moscow as he has with Ankara. He said the two leaders agreed to work toward a common goal of a cease-fire.

On Monday, Macron said Putin had told him that private contractors did not represent Russia.

"I told him of my very clear condemnation of the actions which are carried out by the Wagner force... he plays on this ambivalence."

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Friday Russian mercenaries had entered the Sharara oilfield. A U.N. report in May said Russian private military contractor Wagner Group had up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya.