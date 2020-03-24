Turkey should not be left alone in dealing with the influx of people displaced as a result of the ongoing crisis in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.

Following a teleconference with his EU counterparts, Maas told reporters that Turkey is already carrying the burden of over 4 million Syrians, as he noted that both sides should abide by the terms of the 2016 migrant deal.

“We acknowledge that Turkey cannot be left alone with the influx of refugees mainly from Syria,” Maas said, adding that they are ready to provide assistance and aim to overcome disagreements in the upcoming weeks.

The German foreign minister also noted that the meetings between Turkish and EU officials, including High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission Josep Borrell were a step in the right direction.

The EU foreign ministers’ meeting also focused on the ongoing Idlib crisis, as they agreed to make use of the cease-fire to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-torn province.

In March 2016, Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement to reduce the number of migrants embarking on the dangerous Aegean Sea route and to find a solution for the influx of refugees heading to the EU countries.

According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros ($6.77 billion) in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and to be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Visa freedom for Turkish citizens was also a perk of the agreement. Lastly, the customs union was to be updated.

In exchange for these promises, Turkey took responsibility for discouraging migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey. Despite significant developments in the control of migration traffic, the EU did not deliver on its commitments stated in the deal.

Although the first stage of funding was provided to Turkey, the EU has yet to fulfill the second stage and other provisions of the deal such as the visa-free deal for Turkish citizens and updating the customs union. Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees, according to official figures.

Ankara has repeatedly complained that Europe has failed to keep its promises under the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee deal to help migrants and stem further migrant waves. Ankara also has frequently criticized the lack of financial and humanitarian support from the international community for refugees living in the country and has warned the European countries about new possibilities of migration waves.

As a response to the lack of humanitarian and financial aid from the international community, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned European countries that Turkey could not handle a new migration wave and will have to open the doors of its borders, allowing a refugee influx toward Europe in the case of such a migration wave.

The latest humanitarian crisis in northwestern Syria's Idlib caused by Assad regime attacks has forced nearly a million people to move near the Turkish border for refuge.

As a result, Turkish officials announced that they would no longer try to stop migrants from reaching Europe. Since then, thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have flocked to the Turkish province of Edirne along the border with Greece and Bulgaria to make their way into Europe.

Many have been camping near the border on the Turkish side, hoping to cross despite Greek insistence that its border is closed. Greece has been widely criticized for using force, including water cannons and tear gas, to repel incoming migrants.

Turkey's decision on asylum seekers was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed by forces of Syria’s Bashar Assad regime in Idlib in northwestern Syria. The Turkish soldiers were working to protect local civilians under a 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.