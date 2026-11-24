President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning to visit Libya for the first time in 15 years to attend the Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Tripoli on Dec. 8-9, as Ankara intensifies diplomatic efforts to bridge the country’s longstanding political and military divisions.

The planned visit is seen as a significant step in Türkiye’s efforts to promote reconciliation between Libya’s rival administrations and facilitate the country’s reunification.

Erdoğan last visited Libya on Sept. 16, 2011, during his tenure as prime minister, following the overthrow of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

During that visit, Erdoğan traveled to Tripoli and Benghazi, meeting with then-National Transitional Council Chair Mustafa Abdul Jalil and Executive Board Chair Mahmoud Jibril. Several cooperation agreements were signed during the visit.

Erdoğan is expected to meet with representatives of both Libya’s eastern and western administrations on the sidelines of the upcoming summit.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed the planned visit, emphasizing that its significance extended beyond participation in the summit.

On the other hand, Libya’s eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar arrived in Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Reuters reported, citing a source in Haftar’s military command.

Libya has remained politically and institutionally divided following the overthrow of Gadhafi in 2011 and the outbreak of renewed conflict in 2014.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, operates in western Libya, while a rival administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar operates in the east.

Having expanded its engagement with Haftar’s camp in recent years, Türkiye has emerged as one of the few external actors maintaining channels of communication with both sides.

On Nov. 22, Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Dbeibah in Istanbul as Ankara stepped up diplomatic contacts ahead of Erdoğan’s planned visit.

Türkiye also hosted Khaled Haftar, chief of staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA), in early November as part of its growing engagement with eastern Libya.

In October, Türkiye hosted talks between military representatives from eastern and western Libya aimed at unifying the country’s military institutions.