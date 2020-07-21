It has been two years since Turkey switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the Turkish nation opted in favor of the system in a referendum.

After the June 24, 2018, general elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan garnered 52.6% of the votes and was elected president.

As the country switched to the presidential system, President Erdoğan also announced his Cabinet, in which many of the ministers were not previously politicians.

Busy diplomacy

Diplomacy was high on Erdoğan’s agenda after being elected as the executive president, in place of a largely ceremonial presidential position.

Since being elected, Erdoğan has taken 24 official visits abroad.

He visited Russia three times and the U.S. and Azerbaijan twice. He also paid high-profile visits to Japan, China, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary, Qatar, Germany, Algeria, Gambia, Senegal, Ukraine, Pakistan and Belgium.

During this period, Turkey also hosted many foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelenskiy, Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic and European Council President Charles Michel.

Erdoğan also attended summits during his first two years as the executive president. He attended the G-20 Leaders Summit in Japan, the United Nations General Assembly in the U.S., the NATO Summit Meeting of Heads of State and Government in the U.K., the Libya conference in Germany and many other meetings via videoconferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also attending the Global Refugee Forum in Switzerland, Erdoğan emphasized the need for global cooperation for the better care of migrants fleeing war zones like Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Libya.

TurkStream comes to life

President Erdoğan hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Istanbul for the launch ceremony of TurkStream, which has created an alternative route for Russian gas to reach European markets, bypassing the transit through Ukraine, with the aim of contributing to the regional supply security.

Described as the epitome of the energy cooperation between Turkey and Russia by both Erdoğan and Putin, TurkStream aims to provide uninterrupted and direct gas supply to Turkey and southeastern European countries from Russia.

Developments in Turkish economy

Even though the dollar and euro have seen highs against the Turkish lira, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish economy has been one of the few to experience milder effects of the crisis.

Many city hospitals, which have become Turkey’s backbone in its fight against the virus, have also been established during Erdoğan’s executive presidency.

Turkey’s health care system, which has undergone a major transformation since the early 2000s, is credited with an exemplary fight against the outbreak. Along with widespread access to imaging, city hospitals that serve as modern medical complexes boost Turkey’s health care capacity in times of crisis.

Turkey’s national car

The presidential system in Turkey has also seen the development of the first nationally developed car.

The Turkish public witnessed another milestone as a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Turkey’s first domestic car plant was held Saturday in northwestern Bursa province, dubbed the country’s automotive capital.

The event came after the country unveiled prototypes of the first fully domestically produced car in December.

During the ceremony, President Erdoğan said the construction of the huge production complex "will radically change the perception of a factory in people's minds.”

The national car project will see a fixed investment of over TL 22 billion ($3.21 billion), and the factory will start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 units.

In June 2018, five industrial giants – the Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding, as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) – joined hands to create Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG).

TOGG will produce five different models – sport utility vehicle (SUV), sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV – until 2030 and own all intellectual and industrial property rights.

World’s biggest airport goes into service

Istanbul Airport also entered into service during the executive presidency. At a full annual capacity of 200 million passengers – with the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028 – Istanbul Airport is set to become a global aviation hub bringing in more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world.

When all of its construction is completed, it is set to become the world’s biggest airport.

Istanbul Airport officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, and took over air traffic from Atatürk Airport on April 6, 2019.

The airport will contribute $40 billion to the economy when all phases are completed.

Istanbul Airport hosted 25% of the total passengers traveling through Turkey in 2019.

Leaving a busy year behind, Istanbul Airport welcomed some 52.6 million air passengers, data released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) revealed.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017, referendum with 51.4% of the votes. The official transition to the new system took place when Erdoğan took the oath as president in Parliament after the June 24, 2018, election.

Even though Erdoğan said there is no plan to make a change in the new system, he opened the door for amendments, stressing that he can make an evaluation with the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, AK Party's partner in the People's Alliance.