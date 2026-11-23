The war with Iran has brought renewed questions over the future of the U.S. military presence in the Gulf, with longstanding security arrangements undergoing a shift, according to Vali Nasr, a professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Nasr said Washington could no longer assume that the region would return to its prewar status, arguing that U.S. military bases, once considered a strategic advantage, had increasingly become a potential vulnerability.

“I don’t think, at least in our lifetimes, the Middle East has been this much in the throes of change,” Nasr said during a recent panel.

The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) held a program titled “A Conversation with Vali Nasr: Iran and the Emerging Regional Order” on Nov. 20.

According to Nasr, the U.S.’s old posture in the Gulf “doesn’t make sense anymore,” because the bases that were once a source of strength are now “not an advantage, but a vulnerability.”

Nasr said the Gulf countries are reacting to the new situation very differently, arguing that “There is no one Gulf anymore.”

Asked who won the war, Nasr was cautious, saying the war “actually hasn’t finished” and “the final chapter hasn’t been written.” He said that, whatever Trump says, “the Americans don’t feel victorious,” and that voters did not think the war had brought anything “other than higher gas prices.”

He also suggested that the war could end in three ways, listing them as the United States defeating Iran, the two sides reaching a deal, and Trump finding a way to leave and “let things be.”

Also assessing the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Nasr said its emergence is “an indication that the old order will not come back, that the Saudis are recognizing that the old order won’t come back.” However, he said that, as it stands now, the agreement “is not a substitute for the American bases.”