Türkiye's expanding diplomatic, military and economic engagement across a vast geography stretching from the Horn of Africa to the Caucasus and the Arabian Sea reflects Ankara's growing strategic influence, according to an analysis published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Retired Israeli Lt. Col. Amit Yagur identified six key areas where Türkiye has strengthened its regional presence through defense partnerships, maritime infrastructure, energy investments and transportation projects.

Describing Ankara's expanding reach as a "Turkish claw" stretching from the Arabian Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the Levant and Libyan coasts, Yagur argued that these developments should be viewed as interconnected elements of a broader strategic vision.

The analysis highlighted Türkiye's growing presence in the Horn of Africa, particularly the construction of a joint Turkish-Somali naval base near strategically important maritime routes.

The facility, part of the Barbarossa complex, is expected to serve as the Somali navy's main headquarters and a coordination center for maritime operations.

In Syria, the analysis highlighted growing Turkish-Qatari cooperation in reconstruction, transportation, trade and energy, as well as Ankara's expanding defense partnership with Damascus.

Maariv also pointed to the delivery of Turkish-made armored vehicles to the Syrian military as evidence of deepening bilateral military cooperation.

Mediterranean to Arabian Sea

The analysis identified Libya's parliamentary approval of the 2019 maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye as another significant development for Ankara's strategic position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Yagur also highlighted eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's recent visit to Ankara and Erdoğan's expected visit to Libya on Dec. 8-9, pointing to Türkiye's growing engagement with different Libyan political actors.

In the South Caucasus, Maariv examined a planned transportation corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Türkiye through southern Armenia, highlighting its potential to strengthen trade and connectivity with Central Asia.

The sixth area identified was Pakistan, where the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is expanding cooperation with Pakistani state-owned energy companies on offshore oil and natural gas exploration in the Arabian Sea.

Yagur linked the partnership to the expanding geographical scope of Türkiye's "Blue Homeland" maritime doctrine.

The analysis concluded that Ankara's simultaneous diplomatic, military and economic initiatives across these regions form part of a broader strategic picture, with maritime routes, strategic chokepoints and regional connectivity increasingly central to Türkiye's growing influence.