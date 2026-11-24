Turkish authorities detained 10 suspects, including the urban transformation director of Istanbul’s Kartal Municipality, on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the alleged approval of falsified building measurements in urban redevelopment projects.

The Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation into the Republican People’s Party (CHP)-run municipality including allegations of forgery of official documents, bribery and establishing or membership in a criminal organization.

Investigators found that private companies allegedly inflated building measurements submitted to the municipality to increase construction areas, the number of independent units and their floor space under urban transformation projects involving buildings classified as unsafe.

Municipal officials allegedly approved the measurements provided by the companies without conducting on-site inspections or independently verifying the figures, enabling those involved to obtain financial benefits.

An examination by the provincial directorate of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change found that the reported construction areas of eight buildings classified as unsafe had been overstated by between 400 and 1,000 square meters.

Investigators also identified substantial financial transaction volumes in the suspects’ accounts following an examination of records from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

Those detained in simultaneous operations included the municipality’s urban transformation director, municipal engineers, company representatives and a company engineer.

Authorities also seized numerous digital materials during the operation.

A crackdown on municipalities where mayors are suspected of corruption began a few years ago in Istanbul and soon spread across the country. Most of those arrested or detained for corruption are from the opposition CHP. Probably the most notable among them is Ekrem Imamoğlu, mayor of Türkiye’s most populous city, Istanbul.