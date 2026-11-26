Türkiye’s two major metropolitan municipalities are facing contrasting developments in water management, with the Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-run Izmir preparing to introduce water price reductions of up to 63% while Ankara grapples with soaring utility bills, prolonged outages and significant water losses identified in an official audit.

The Izmir Metropolitan Municipality’s Water and Sewerage Administration (IZSU) has introduced a new tariff proposal aimed at easing the financial burden on residents and encouraging efficient water consumption.

The proposal, submitted to the IZSU General Assembly for consideration, envisages lower water prices for residential and commercial subscribers consuming up to 40 cubic meters.

Under the proposed regulation, the discounted consumption threshold, currently limited to 6 cubic meters, would be extended to 10 cubic meters.

The combined water and wastewater charge for residential subscribers would be reduced from TL 25 per cubic meter for the first 6 cubic meters to TL 22 for the first 10 cubic meters.

The expanded discounted consumption bracket is expected to provide savings of up to 63%, benefiting approximately 1.26 million residential subscribers.

Households consuming between 11 and 20 cubic meters would also benefit from a nearly 30% reduction, with the unit price falling from TL 99.83 to TL 70.

Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, who resigned from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joined the ruling AK Party last week, also outlined his broader vision for the city, pledging to usher in what he described as a “development revolution.”

Ankara struggles with water losses

Meanwhile, water management under Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş, who has also quit the opposition CHP and continues as an independent, has come under renewed scrutiny following the release of the Court of Accounts’ 2025 audit report on the Ankara Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKI).

The report found that ASKI had failed to fulfill regulatory obligations aimed at reducing water losses, with losses exceeding legally prescribed limits.

According to the Sabah newspaper, more than 186.7 million cubic meters of the 560.3 million cubic meters of water supplied to Ankara’s distribution network in 2025 were recorded as losses, accounting for 33.33% of the total.

Leaks in water supply and distribution pipelines and subscriber connections accounted for approximately 144.6 million cubic meters in physical losses.

Soaring water bills in capital

Moreover, Ankara residents also face prolonged water outages and rising utility costs.

The price of water in Ankara has risen from TL 5 per cubic meter in 2019 to TL 156.19, marking an increase of approximately 3,024%.

By comparison, water prices of TL 45.82 per cubic meter in Kayseri, TL 54.52 in Trabzon and TL 55.78 in Malatya, all governed by the AK Party, according to Sabah newspaper.

The price increases have brought renewed attention to Yavaş’s 2019 election campaign pledge to reduce water bills.