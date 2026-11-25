Türkiye's highest administrative court (Danıştay) on Wednesday unanimously rejected an appeal challenging the annulment of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu's university degree, citing a series of irregularities in his 1990 university transfer.

The Council of State's 8th Chamber upheld previous lower court rulings that rejected Imamoğlu's legal challenge against Istanbul University's executive board decision to revoke his diploma on March 18, 2025.

Imamoğlu was suspended from his duties as Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) mayor following his arrest. He is accused of offenses including forming an organization to commit crimes, bribery, money laundering, fraud against public institutions, unlawfully recording and obtaining personal data, concealing evidence, obstructing communications, damaging public property, publicly disseminating misleading information, extortion, bid-rigging, deliberate environmental pollution and violations of tax, forestry and mining laws.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of between 828 years, two months and 2,352 years for the ex-mayor over 142 alleged acts.

In its reasoning, the chamber said Girne American University, located in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), was not among the higher education institutions recognized by Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YÖK) when Imamoğlu transferred to Istanbul University in 1990.

Citing Türkiye's Higher Education Law No. 2547, the court said university executive boards have the authority to review appeals against faculty board decisions, issue final rulings and intervene as a higher administrative authority.

The chamber also emphasized that university transfer regulations require recognition of foreign higher education institutions and an assessment of academic equivalence between programs, while centralized admissions and student quota arrangements must uphold equal opportunity and serve public interest.

The court identified several irregularities in the transfer process, including the premature closure of applications before the announced deadline, unlawful increases and reallocations of student quotas, and the failure to rank applicants according to academic performance.

The chamber concluded that the university's decision to revoke the transfer, graduation and diploma on the grounds of manifest administrative error was lawful, regardless of the time elapsed since the original administrative actions.

The Council of State unanimously rejected the appeal and upheld the regional administrative court's ruling, making the annulment of Imamoğlu's university degree final.