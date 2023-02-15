King Charles on Tuesday met in London with members of the Turkish and Syrian diaspora communities to show solidarity after last week’s earthquakes caused thousands of deaths in both countries.

In West London, Charles spoke with volunteers who have been collecting, packaging and organizing the transportation of food, blankets and warm clothing for the quake survivors, according to a statement by the royal family.

"Later, in Trafalgar Square, the King formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent where members of the Syrian community can come together to support those affected by the earthquakes," it added.

The tent will be open until this Friday to raise donations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also met with volunteers at a donation center in London for the survivors of the powerful earthquakes that hit both Türkiye and Syria.

Sunak spoke with students from University College London and helped them pack items at the center, and donate hats, scarves and blankets.

Citing photos of the destruction the quakes left in their wake, he said, "I think those are images that will stay with all of us for a long time," adding that it is vital to support Türkiye at this time.

"We're going to continue providing all the support we can," he said.

On Feb. 6, the earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, centered in Kahramanmaras and shaking nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

The magnitude 7.6 and 7.7 tremors also hit several countries and destroyed northern Syria.

More than 35,400 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official reports.