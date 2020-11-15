A new hospital complex opened on Sunday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' (TRNC) capital city Lefkoşa (Nicosia) to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony of Lefkoşa Emergency Hospital during his visit to TRNC and the long-abandoned town of Varosha (Maraş) on the occasion of the country's 37th foundation anniversary.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Erdoğan said that the new hospital is a sign of solidarity with the TRNC, adding from the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish officials "rushed to the aid of our brothers in Northern Cyprus" providing all kinds of support in the field of health.

"Without our unity with the TRNC, we would not have completed this hospital in as little as 45 days. The most important sign of solidarity with the TRNC is this emergency hospital," Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara had provided TL 149 million ($19 million) in aid to the country during the coronavirus pandemic. He went on to say that a 500-bed hospital would also soon be opened in TRNC.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who also attended the opening ceremony said, that the new hospital will be an exceptional building block that will strengthen the health system of TRNC.

"I believe that both health facilities will perform an important service in meeting the health needs of our Turkish Cypriot brothers," he added.

Stating that the whole world is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Koca emphasized that many countries experience a lack of beds, intensive care units, health workers and technical infrastructure.

"We are going through days in which we need solidarity and mutual assistance the most. We are in a period in which the whole world is learning how vital a strong health system is for societies," Koca said.

Turkey has registered 3,223 more COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to figures by the Health Ministry on Sunday. The country's overall COVID-19 count now stands at 414,278, the data showed.

As many as 2,561 more patients also recovered during this period, bringing the tally to 353,663, while the death toll rose by 89 to reach 11,507. Nearly 142,500 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 16.1 million. The number of patients in critical condition is 3,439.

The novel virus has claimed more than 1.3 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 54 million people have been infected to date.