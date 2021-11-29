The female deputies of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called on other political parties to support the bill of law they submitted for equal representation in politics on Monday.

In a written statement, the deputies said that a letter had been prepared for other parties that states: “It is a major shortcoming for our country's democracy (that) equal participation of women in decision-making mechanisms could not be ensured as we approach the centennial of our republic.

“Failure to implement equal representation, which is one of the basic elements of democracy, is not only a problem of inequality between men and women, but also a problem of democracy,” it added.

The demands and recommendations of 306 women organizations were evaluated in preparing the bill, the deputies highlighted.

“We will bring the bill to the agenda of Parliament on Tuesday, Nov. 30, on the occasion of Dec. 5, the anniversary of granting Turkish women the right to vote and be elected.”