Deputy Minister of Family and Social Policies Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı was appointed as the first governor with a headscarf to Afyonkarahisar province on Thursday.

The announcement of Yiğitbaşı’s appointment came in the Governors’ Appointment Decree, which also stated that the location of 10 governors was changed, while the governors of nine provinces were appointed as governor chief civil inspectors and new ones were appointed in their places.

Yiğitbaşı was born in 1979 in Ankara and studied at the communications faculty of Ankara University while completing a Ph.D. at Marmara University in the department of journalism in the communications faculty. In 2019, Yiğitbaşı was appointed as representative of the general assembly of the Basın Ilan Kurumu (BIK).