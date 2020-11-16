The Good Party (IP) has dismissed Istanbul Deputy Ümit Özdağ in a unanimous vote, while Adana lawmaker Ismail Koncuk resigned from the party, according to official statements made Monday.

The party’s disciplinary committee voted to expel Özdağ following a meeting, a statement by the party said, adding that Özdağ had acted in violation of Article 76/D of party bylaw by acting against fundamental principles like human rights, democracy and the rule of law, as well as making “groundless accusations” about the chairperson, party executives, deputies and mayors on social media outlets and other media outlets.

Özdağ last month claimed the party’s Istanbul Chairperson Buğra Kavuncu has links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), a group that had direct involvement in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and infiltration of Turkish state institutions.

Özdağ told a live broadcast that Kavuncu was the nephew of senior FETÖ figure Enver Altaylı.

“He (Kavuncu) acted as the deputy chairperson of the Kazakhstan-Turkish businesspeople association, which is FETÖ’s largest nongovernmental organization (NGO) abroad,” Özdağ said.

He continued by claiming that Kavuncu has refrained from making any comments about FETÖ and has served as a senior figure for their NGO for years.

“I warned before I joined the party and repeated my calls. Mrs. Akşener said the state had no information about it, but I say the state does not share every single bit of information,” Özdağ said.

Kavuncu joined the live broadcast through the phone and said he would file a criminal complaint against Özdağ’s claims after listening to them with “grief and anger.”

IP chairpersons from around Turkey urged the party to dismiss Özdağ, as they pledged solidarity with Kavuncu.

Meanwhile, the party’s Adana lawmaker Ismail Koncuk announced that he has resigned from the party, saying that the party has been mired in plots and schemes since the extraordinary convention on Aug. 3, 2019 and the party congress on Sept. 20, 2020.

“While highlighting the importance of democracy, on the one hand, the party has been through several incidents that have nothing to do with democracy and humanity of political ethics,” Koncuk said in a statement, adding that the party has presented a blacklist before the congress and added his name, along with several other figures in a derogatory manner to prevent them from being elected.

He said that he has conveyed his concerns to Chairperson Meral Akşener until now but has not gotten any positive results, as Akşener decided to “side with the blacklisters.”

Koncuk accused the IP administration of failing to properly manage the party, as he claimed they lack justice, transparency and problem-solving efforts and have been excluding founding party members from the party.

He also criticized the party administration for failing to come up with a solid ideology that defines the party, even though it has been three years since its establishment, claiming that the party is stuck between Turkish nationalism, center-right ideology and even neo-nationalist rhetoric.

“It is not possible for nationalist and conservative individuals to accept the mindset of these representatives,” Koncuk said, adding that the party base doesn't have a future-oriented plan for the party.

Koncuk also criticized Akşener, saying that she is directly involved in the process of plots and schemes as she favors executives who are directly involved in them. He added that he would have chosen to stay if he had confidence that Akşener would fight against such schemers.

Koncuk’s resignation is not the first in the party.

After Nov. 1, 2015, elections when the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) barely crossed the 10% national election threshold and lost half its deputies compared with the June 7, 2015 elections, Akşener, the party's then-Vice Chairman Özdağ and a number of other deputies called on MHP Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli to step down. After they failed to unseat Bahçeli following a heated judicial process, they left the party in 2016 to form their own party.

The IP, founded by MHP dissidents, has faced accusations of backing FETÖ by its critics. Bahçeli has accused Akşener of having close ties to the group. Akşener was also criticized for deleting tweets dating from 2013 responding to FETÖ suspect Emre Uslu, who stated he wants to see Akşener as a presidential candidate in the 2014 elections.

The IP managed to enter Parliament through its alliance with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on July 24, 2018, presidential and parliamentary elections, when the party received just 9% of the votes. The alliance continued into the March 31 local elections, too. However, during the local elections, the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) was also indirectly involved in the alliance as a matter of shared interest.

As the CHP's cooperation with the HDP has become more apparent since March 31, the IP, known for its nationalist tendencies, has seen its concerns peak. Much of the IP's base has revealed discomfort with the alliance and shifted its position, resigning from the party and returning to roles as MHP chairs.